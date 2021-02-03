Police are investigating a structure fire that occurred on Wednesday night in North River, Nova Scotia.

On Wednesday at around 7:50 p.m., RCMP issued a release saying Colchester District RCMP, alongside fire crews and EMO, responded to a structure fire on Highway 311.

In its release, RCMP said the highway would be closed to traffic between Main Street and Stewart’s Bridge for several hours. The release also noted that motorists could expect significant delays, with police asking motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, crews remained on scene battling the fire while roads continued to be closed to traffic.

The investigation continues.

This is a developing story. More to come as information becomes available.