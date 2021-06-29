RCMP investigates suspected arson at Alberta First Nation Anglican church

Gleichen RCMP is investigating another suspected arson at a church on a southern Alberta First Nation.

Emergency crews were called about 7 a.m. Tuesday to the Siksika First Nation Anglican Church, situated in Map 4, about 130 kilometres east of Calgary.

Police arrived to find someone had broken a window and tried to start a fire.

The suspect had fled before police arrived and fire crews were not called.

Gleichen RCMP is also investigating an arson at a Catholic Church on the Siksika First Nation on Monday that caused minimal damage.

RCMP in B.C. have confirmed five Catholic churches on First Nations in that province have been damaged by fire in recent days.

The fires follow the discovery of an estimated 751 unmarked graves near a former residential school in Saskatchewan and the discovery of 215 graves near a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.