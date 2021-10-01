RCMP investigating 2020 sexual assault at Dauphin Fair Grounds

The RCMP is investigating a sexual assault in Dauphin, which occurred nearly one year ago.

Police said the assault, which took place at the Dauphin Fair Grounds between Oct. 7 and 11, 2020, was reported on July 14 of this year.

The RCMP said an investigation determined that while the sexual assault was in progress, an unknown male came upon the scene and was able to stop the incident. The suspect then left the area.

Police said the unknown male briefly spoke to the male victim.

Officers are now hoping to speak with the unknown male, as well as anyone else who may have information on this assault. They’re asking people to call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers are 1-800-222-8477.