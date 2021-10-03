RCMP investigating a theft in Conrich, which was captured on camera

A crime in broad daylight has one Conrich family on edge and a community searching their home security systems.

Balwinder Marwaha says his two children were playing in their backyard Saturday when it happened.

The family's mounted security camera captured a vehicle pulling into the home's driveway.

RCMP are investigating the incident and say the footage shows a man going in through the family's open garage door.

"They went and took my entire hockey bag, which has all my hockey gear, newer skates and brand new gloves that I just bought a week ago," Marwaha told CTV News. "They also took my check book and a tool bag which had my power tools in it."

In total, Marwaha says more than $2,000 of goods were taken.

RCMP say they are looking for two people and are studying Merwaha's footage, which also captured what he calls a scary close encounter.

"My son had started coming back from the backyard into the house, and they crossed paths within two feet of each other," he said. "It was kind of scary."

Marwaha shared the video in a community group chat.

He says it prompted neighbours to start checking their cameras.

"Other people saw that they were pulling in and out of other driveways, just looking for whatever they could find," Marwaha says.

Videos sent to CTV News from down the street show what appears to show a similar vehicle on the same day.

Mounties say their investigation is ongoing. Officers ask anyone who may recognize the vehicle or individuals in the security footage to contact Strathmore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Conrich is located just east of Calgary city limits.