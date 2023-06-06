RCMP investigating abandoned home in connection with disappearance of woman in 2020

The search for a Manitoba woman reported missing three years ago has lead RCMP to an abandoned home in western Manitoba for an investigation.

RCMP said officers started investigating the home in San Clara, located approximately 38 kilometres north of Roblin, on Monday. Mounties are still there on Tuesday in connection with the disappearance of Melinda Lynxleg, citing new information that has come forward.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot disclose the reason for the police presence in the area, but want to assure the community there is no public safety threat,” RCMP said in a statement.

RCMP said they’re investigating Lynxleg’s disappearance as a homicide.

Lynxleg was last seen on March 31, 2020, when she was 40-years-old, on Tootinaowaziibeeng Treaty Reserve (also known as Valley River First Nation). RCMP have interviewed more than 50 people during the investigation.

The RCMP Search and Rescue Team, along with Roblin RCMP, investigators with the Major Crimes Unit, the Forensic Identification Section and a forensic anthropologist, are involved with the search.

"The RCMP Major Crime Service Family Liaison has remained in contact with Melinda’s family, and they are aware of the new developments in the investigation,” RCMP said in a statement.