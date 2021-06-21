RCMP investigating after 17 vehicles spray-painted in Campbell River

Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public’s help after 17 vehicles were found vandalized in Campbell River on Sunday morning.

Police say the damaged vehicles were found on Springbok Road, between Gazelle and Robron roads.

Investigators say the vandalism spree occurred overnight and involved a blue-grey marking paint used in the forestry industry.

Police are looking to speak with anyone in the area who may have seen or heard anything between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday

“We are asking that anyone in the neighbourhood with video cameras check their footage from that night and if they have anything suspicious in their footage they can call the local police detachment immediately,” said RCMP Const. Maury Tyre in a statement Monday.

“Also, if someone has noticed someone that likely isn't exposed to aerosol paints in their work or art life and they have some on their clothes or hands, that would be a worthwhile tip for sure,” Tyre added.

Vandalism has been on the rise in Campbell River over the last few weekends, according to Tyre.

“Incidents like broken fences, painted cars, and broken windows have seen damage in the thousands of dollars in recent weeks and the reality is somebody knows who is doing these things and seems to be OK in letting them get away with it,” he said.

“In the case of the windows, fences and some broken lawn lights, we know for sure that the suspects range from their young teens to their early 20s and have absolutely no justification whatsoever,” Tyre added. “In the case of the vehicles right now, we can’t provide an age range, but with so many vehicles painted over such a large area, there is no doubt that act is also random.”

Anyone with information about the recent vandalism is asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.