RCMP investigating after collision in Peace River leaves pedestrian injured

A man is in hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle near Peace River, Alta.

RCMP say a 20-year-old pedestrian was intoxicated while walking into oncoming traffic just before 2 a.m. on Range Road 212A when they were hit by a 58-year-old driving north in an SUV.

The pedestrian was treated by EMS for serious life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital in stable condition.

Both the driver and pedestrian are from Peace River. Peace Regional RCMP investigated the scene of the collision along with the RCMP Collision Analyst, and say all contributing factors are being considered.

Traffic in the area of Range Road 212A was disrupted for a period of time during their investigation.