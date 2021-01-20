A homicide investigation is underway after human remains were found in a burnt-out, abandoned rural home near North Battleford.

RCMP say crews were called Tuesday night to a fire at the abandoned home about 30 kilometres away from North Battleford, north of the intersection of Highways 687 and 378.

Police say once the fire was knocked down, human remains were found within the home.

Police don't know the identity of the deceased.

Anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 6 and 10:30 p.m. last night are being asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.