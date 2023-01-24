RCMP investigating after man found dead in car near Vancouver Island rest stop
RCMP in Port Alberni, B.C., are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle along Highway 4 on Monday evening.
Police say they were called to a report of a minor single-vehicle collision on Highway 4 near the Taylor Rest Area around 6:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle inside the car, as well as the deceased passenger.
"The cause of death is under investigation but is not believed to be related to the collision," police said in a release Tuesday.
Mounties say the driver of the vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the man's death, and the BC Coroners Service is also conducting its own investigation, according to RCMP.
"Police do not believe there is any danger to the public regarding this incident," Mounties said Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.
-
'Very close to home': North Stars captain helps lead mental health team initiativeBattlefords North Stars captain Jake Southgate is helping to raise awareness about mental health after losing his brother to suicide.
-
Three men arrested in connection with Saint John murder: policeThree men have been arrested in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Justin Breau in Saint John.
-
Mental health check-in: crisis calls increase as suicide rates trend downwardWhile groups that support Albertans in crisis say there is a rise in complex contacts from those needing help, the actual rate of death by suicide has been decreasing through the pandemic.
-
Nanaimo woman to stand trial for 2020 murder of boyfriend, interference with dead bodyA young woman from Nanaimo, B.C., who is accused of murdering her partner three years ago has been ordered to stand trial.
-
Just a bit of exercise can improve mental health, scientists, psychologists sayThe World Health Organization recommends that adults between 18 and 64 should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per week, plus muscle-strengthening activities at least twice a week.
-
Man pays $10K for fake Rolex, Burnaby RCMP investigating fraudAfter a man paid $10,000 for a fake Rolex, Burnaby Mounties are warning about the perils or purchasing luxury goods through marketplace sites like Craigslist.
-
Calgary restaurants prepare poutine creations ahead of 2-week-long festivalRestaurants across Calgary are preparing to serve unique and mouth-watering poutines for the 11th annual La Poutine Week.
-
Preston MLA Angela Simmonds stepping down in AprilAn MLA who made history as the first African Nova Scotian woman to serve as Deputy Speaker is leaving her post and politics altogether.
-