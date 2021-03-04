West Shore RCMP are seeking information on a recent hit-and-run crash in Langford.

The crash took place at the busy intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Goldstream Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Mounties say a 22-year-old woman was crossing Veterans Memorial Parkway eastbound when a vehicle that was turning left at Goldstream Avenue collided with her.

"The vehicle stopped briefly but left the scene promptly after," said Const. Alex Bérubé of the West Shore RCMP in a release Thursday.

"There were many vehicles around that intersection at the time and investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses that could provide crucial information in this case," he said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gold, four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crash, or who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

RCMP did not report the extent of the woman's injuries.