RCMP investigating after shots fired at East Preston home

Halifax District RCMP is investigating after shots were fired at a home in East Preston, N.S.

Police received a complaint of shots being fired at a home on Partridge River Road at approximately 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Officers learned that a window had been shot out of the home. Police say no one was in the home at the time of the shooting.

RCMP members and a K-9 unit searched the area and "evidence was seized from the scene."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.