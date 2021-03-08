Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after shots were allegedly fired through the window of a home in Meteghan, N.S early Sunday morning.

Police say at approximately 12:15 a.m. on March 7, officers responded to a report of two shots fired through a window into a home on Little Brook Connector Road.

Police say a large, dark-coloured pickup truck was seen driving away from the home.

Police say they do not believe it was a random act.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Meteghan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.