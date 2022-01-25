RCMP investigating after shots fired near Langley elementary school

Mounties in Langley are investigating after gunfire rang out in the Willoughby neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

Langley RCMP said several concerned residents called police around 2 p.m. to report hearing shots fired in the 7800 block of 204B Avenue, near Donna Gabriel Robins Elementary.

"The suspect vehicle is described as a sedan and the victim vehicle is believed to be a dark-coloured sport utility vehicle," said Cpl. Holly Largy in a news release.

The intended target of the shooting was not hurt, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or dash cam video from the area to contact Langley RCMP at 604-523-3200.