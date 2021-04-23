RCMP investigating after Uber driver witnesses assault in North Vancouver

Police in North Vancouver are asking the public for help as they investigate an altercation between two drivers that left a man "bleeding profusely from his head" earlier this month.

The incident occurred on April 5, just before 11 p.m., according to a news release from North Vancouver RCMP.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Mathias and Lower Capilano roads by an Uber driver, who reported witnessing the driver of a grey sedan strike the driver of a white minivan on the head "with what looked like a length of metal pipe."

The driver of the sedan then got back into his vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.

When the witness went to check on the driver of the minivan, the driver seemed "quite badly injured" and was "bleeding profusely from his head," police said in their release.

The injured driver declined help from the witness, got back into his vehicle, and drove away, police said.

"When officers arrived, they discovered evidence that an assault had taken place, but all subsequent efforts to identify the parties involved have not produced any results," police said in their release. "Officers would like to speak to the two men involved and ensure the wellbeing of the injured man."

Police describe the alleged assailant as a tall man who was wearing a light-grey shirt and was driving a grey four-door sedan with a licence plate that began with the letters GP.

They describe the victim of the assault as a white man in his 30s who has thick, short, reddish-brown hair and a beard. He was driving a white minivan with black lettering on its side, according to RCMP.

Investigators are asking both of the men involved to come forward. They're also asking anyone else who may have witnessed the altercation or who has information about it to contact them at 604-985-1311.