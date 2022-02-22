'Completely unacceptable': RCMP investigating after Vancouver Island MP's office vandalized

Oceanside RCMP are investigating after two exterior windows and a glass door were smashed at Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns's community office in Parksville, B.C.

Mounties believe the incident happened during the overnight hours Monday at the office in the 1200-block of Island Highway East.

The glass was smashed with an unknown object but no entry was gained to the office, according to police. No one was inside the office at the time.

"This is a completely unacceptable act," Johns told CTV News in a statement Tuesday.

"My staff have been working hard to serve our community throughout the pandemic and ensure people have the support they need," the MP added.

"They should not be subjected to threatening or violent behaviour at their place of work. I have reported this incident to local authorities. Criminal acts are never appropriate and will not be tolerated."

Majorie Driscall, who co-owns Endless Treasures Thrift Shop two doors down from Johns's office, noticed the windows were smashed when she came to work around 8:45 Tuesday morning.

“I see that the door's kicked in and that the window is broken,” said Driscall. “My first thought is, 'Oh my goodness,' cause things like that don't happen here.”

Investigators are canvassing the area for video surveillance and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Oceanside RCMP detachment at 250-248-6111.