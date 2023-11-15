RCMP investigating after woman dragged into wooded area on Vancouver Island

Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating a "random stranger assault" after a man allegedly grabbed a woman from behind and dragged her into a wooded area.

The Ladysmith RCMP say the detachment was alerted to the assault on Transfer Beach Boulevard, near the railway tracks and Oyster Bay Drive, just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

A statement from the RCMP on Wednesday says the man dragged the woman for a "short moment before setting her free."

Police dogs attended the scene, but could not locate a suspect.

The perpetrator is described as five feet, nine inches tall with a slim build and dark-coloured eyes. He was wearing a black ski mask, dark cargo pants and a dark top, police said.

"The victim was shaken but did not sustain physical injuries," the statement said. "She is being supported by victim services."

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area on Saturday between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. to contact the Ladysmith RCMP, especially if they saw someone matching the description of the suspect.

"We are also looking for anyone who may have dash cam footage in that timeframe and area," Ladysmith RCMP spokesperson Const. Bryna Arrowsmith said.