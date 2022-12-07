RCMP investigating after woman shot in Maple Ridge home

A woman was shot in a Maple Ridge home Monday evening, according to police, who say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they were called to a home on Dewdney Trunk Road near 236 Street around 7:30 p.m. The woman was taken to the hospital, but no arrests have been made.

"At this time, police believe that this was a targeted incident and there are no public safety concerns to the general public at this time," a news release from the Ridge Meadows RCMP issued Tuesday says.

"This is not related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict."

No further information was provided, but investigators are asking anyone with information, dash cam or surveillance video to call at 604-476-6941.