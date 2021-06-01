RCMP investigating alleged assault of 2 girls on Lac La Ronge First Nation

RCMP are investigating after two young girls were allegedly assaulted on Lac La Ronge First Nation.

At 6:47 p.m. on Saturday, EMS called La Ronge RCMP to assist with two injured children, ages six and eight. The girls were both taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The incident happened in a wooded area near the 400 block of Bells Point Road, said the RCMP.

The children fled to a nearby home for help after the alleged assault occurred.

No arrests have been made in the case, and La Ronge RCMP and the General Investigation Section are investigating.

RCMP said it does not believe there is any risk to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.