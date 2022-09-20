RCMP investigating alleged attack against Russian embassy in Ottawa

The RCMP has launched an investigation into an alleged Molotov cocktail attack at the Russian Embassy in Ottawa last week.

The embassy, located on Charlotte Street, released grainy footage on social media that it says shows an "incendiary device" being thrown onto embassy grounds just after midnight on September 12. No one was injured.

CCTV footage of incendiary device attack on the Russian Embassy in Ottawa.@CanadaFP @rcmpgrcpolice@OttawaPolice @CBCNews @TorontoStar @globeandmail @CTVNews @OttawaCitizen@nationalpost @globalnews @LP_LaPresse @TheHillTimes @ctvqp @PnPCBC @VassyKapelos @EvanLSolomon @LeDevoir pic.twitter.com/xr0Y9ZQBaL

"Our assessment is that it was a terrorist act attempt, which should be duly investigated and the perpetrator should be brought to justice," the embassy said in a statement.

The RCMP said Tuesday that some of its members have gone to the embassy to "obtain relevant information."

It comes after Russia’s foreign ministry summoned Canada’s ambassador to show its frustration with the police response to the alleged incident.

"The RCMP works closely with a number of partners to fulfil its mandate in relation to the protection of designated persons, foreign diplomatic properties, and to provide support to police of jurisdiction as needed," the RCMP said in a statement. "The RCMP constantly adapts its protective posture according to current threat and risk assessments, in order to ensure an adequate level of protection for all of the individuals and properties we protect, including the Russian Embassy."

In a statement, Adrien Blanchard, a spokesperson for Canada's foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly, says "violence and vandalism are not acceptable," adding Joly's office is following the situation closely.

Ottawa Police said no report for the incident had been filed.

