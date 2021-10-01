RCMP investigating armed robbery at Ste. Agathe business
CTV News Winnipeg Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Stephanie Tsicos
RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a business in Ste. Agathe.
Officers responded to a Voyageur Road business on Sept. 17 just before 2 a.m. Police said two suspects wearing masks and carrying firearms entered the business, where they then pointed the firearms at two employees before stealing money and other items.
The employees were not injured.
Police said the suspects drove off in a blue four-door vehicle. The suspects are described as males, who were wearing dark clothing and face masks, and carrying long guns.
Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact St-Pierre-Jolys RCMP at 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
