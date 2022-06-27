RCMP investigating arson and mischief in Manitoba community

RCMP is investigating a rash of mischief and arson at several RCMP and government-owned homes in a Manitoba community.

Mounties in Chemawawin, a First Nation community about 200 kilometres southeast from The Pas, said several RCMP and government-owned homes and properties were damaged on the evening of June 19. RCMP said video surveillance from that evening showed three females throwing rocks through windows of the homes and parked vehicles.

Officers identified the three people and arrested them in the community later that night.

Lavern Chartrand, 18, and a 14-year-old girl are facing charges including five counts of mischief and have been remanded into custody. Another 14-year-old girl has been charged with five counts of mischief and was released from custody, with a court date scheduled in August.

The charges against them have not been proven in court.

RCMP said days later on June 17, there was a house fire at the same location. Officers were able to extinguish the fire with water suppressors; the local fire department ensured the fire was completely out.

There were no injuries.

RCMP said there is no evidence to suggest the fire and the mischief is connected. However, it said there have been several instances of mischief and arson to the homes in the past year.

It is asking anyone with information to call Chemawawin RCMP at 204-329-2004, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit secure tips online.