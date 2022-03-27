RCMP investigating arson in Courtenay
Mounties in Vancouver Island's Comox Valley are asking the public for help as they investigate an arson.
The suspicious blaze occurred in Courtenay on the night of March 22, according to a news release issued Saturday by Comox Valley RCMP.
The detachment received a report of a suspicious fire in the 2700 block of Piercy Avenue around 10:25 p.m., police said, adding that a truck and trailer had been damaged in the blaze.
"It would be very helpful to investigators if local residents could check their surveillance cameras," said Const. Monika Terragni, spokesperson for the Comox Valley RCMP, in the release.
"We are looking for footage on Piercy Avenue between 17th Street and 26th Street after 9:30 p.m."
Anyone with relevant information or video should contact Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321, police said.
