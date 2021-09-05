RCMP investigating arson in Merland, N.S.
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Samantha Long
The RCMP is investigating an arson in Merland, N.S. Saturday evening
On September 4 around 8:40 p.m., police say they responded to a fire on Afton Road in the community, which is located in Antigonish County.
Police say they learned that an unknown person had entered a wood lot, broken into an excavator and then lit a vehicle on fire before leaving the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Antigonish RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
-
-
Traffic restrictions in place as Saskatoon police investigate 3-vehicle crash on part of Boychuk DriveTraffic restrictions are in place on Boychuk Drive between Briarwood Road and 8th Street East as Saskatoon police investigate a three-vehicle crash resulting in injuries.
-
Hamilton man busted doing twice the speed limit in HuntsvilleOPP in Huntsville have arrested and charged a man with impaired driving on Sunday, after going 85 km/h over the speed limit.
-
Sask. RCMP issue emergency alert after 'shooting incident' on James Smith Cree NationThe RCMP issued an emergency alert Sunday evening following what was described as a "shooting incident" on James Smith Cree Nation, north of Melfort.
-
Edmonton Elks return from COVID-19 hiatus to face Stampeders in Labour Day ClassicThe Calgary Stampeders will have history on their side Monday when they host the Edmonton Elks.
-
One person in hospital after crash in BarrieOne person is in hospital after a crash in Barrie on Sunday evening.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Vancouver long-term care home; 5 infected so farHealth officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver long-term care facility after three residents and two staff members there tested positive for the disease.
-
Demski catches TD in return from injury, Bombers top Riders 23-8 in West clashThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers scored 16 unanswered points in the second half and beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 23-8 on Sunday.
-
B.C. government facing backlash over decision to euthanize up to 35 Stanley Park coyotesThe B.C. government is facing backlash over its decision to trap and euthanize dozens of coyotes at Stanley Park.