'Potential explosion' in Maple Ridge neighbourhood under investigation: RCMP

Mounties are investigating a "potential explosion" early Wednesday morning at a home in Maple Ridge that is "well known to police."

Officers were called to the 12100 block of 228 Street just before 2 a.m. for "multiple reports of a loud bang," the Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a news release.

"Operating with extreme caution, general duty officers set up a large perimeter to secure the scene. All occupants of the residence were safely evacuated," according to authorities.

Several people were detained and one suffered minor injuries, police added, saying no further information will be released at this time.

The cause of the potential explosion is still under investigation.

Roy Kontulahti, who lives in the area, told CTV News he heard a “big bang” noise that sounded like thunder overnight.

"I’m not sure what it was. The house shook and then I started hearing all the alarms going off in the distance in all the cars in the neighbourhood," he said.

Officers with the explosives unit were on scene Wednesday, where one house had several windows and parts of the exterior boarded up.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kraig Krause