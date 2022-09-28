RCMP investigating break-in that left N.S. church damaged, items stolen

Meteghan RCMP is investigating a break-in that left a number of doors and a donation box damaged at a church in Church Point, N.S.

On Sept. 18, police responded to a report of a break-in at a church on Highway 1.

Once on scene, officers learned the church had been broken into sometime between Sept. 17 and Sept 18.

Police say several doors were damaged and a donation box was smashed. Numerous items were also stolen, including coins, cups, and chalices made of precious metals, according to RCMP.

The investigation is ongoing and being assisted by RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2326 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.