RCMP investigating break-in, theft at Lower Sackville, N.S. convenience store

RCMP in Halifax are investigating a recent break, enter, and theft that happened in Lower Sackville, N.S.

On Monday at 6:30 a.m., police were made aware of a break and enter at a convenience store on Sackville Drive.

Once police arrived, they determined someone had entered the store through a broken window and a number of items were stolen, including cigarettes, cigars, and cash.

Officers located the stolen items nearby which lead them to a recently reported stolen 2009 green Jaguar parked on Margaret Drive.

Police say the break-in happened sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. on April 26.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.