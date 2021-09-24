RCMP investigating break-ins at three businesses in Annapolis Valley, N.S.

RCMP in Nova Scotia have released surveillance photos of three suspects who allegedly broke into three businesses in the Annapolis Valley region earlier this month.

Kings District RCMP says between 2:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, three businesses were broken into by the same three suspects.

The businesses were located on Commercial Street in New Minas, Main Street in Wolfville and Highway 1 in Grand Pre.

According to police, entry was gained into each of the businesses by breaking the front window. Lottery tickets, cigarettes and fireworks were stolen during the break-ins.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects and ask anyone with information to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.