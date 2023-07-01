RCMP investigating Canada Day church fire in Lac La Biche

The RCMP are investigating a fire that has significantly damaged a church in Lac La Biche.

At around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, local fire crews attended the fire at St. Andrews Anglican Church at 10103 Churchill Drive.

Officers say the church sustained "significant damage inside and out."

Residents of the 101 to 103 block of Churchill Drive are being asked to turn in any security footage that may show suspicious activity in the area during the morning hours.

Residents with information about the fire can contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-623-4380 or call local police.

Anonymous tips can be given through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.P3Tips.com.

Lac La Biche is around 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.