iHeartRadio

RCMP investigating collision on Valley Road


RCMP closed the intersection of Valley Road east of Highway 60. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV News)

Warman RCMP were called out to a collision on Valley Road east of Highway 60.

Drivers were advised to expect delays as the intersection was closed for the investigation. Police had a detour in place, according to an RCMP news release.

RCMP also said roads in the area were “extremely icy”.

No further details have been released.

12