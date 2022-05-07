iHeartRadio

RCMP investigating death of pedestrian near Sintaluta

An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. (CTV News Regina)

Indian Head RCMP are asking for the public’s help in its investigation into a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle and killed on Highway 1 near Sintaluta, approximately 87 km east of Regina.

RCMP had closed down Highway 1 on the morning of May 6, to investigate a body that was discovered in the eastbound passing lane, approximately three km west of Sintaluta.

The pedestrian was identified as a 41-year-old man from Manitoba. RCMP are currently working to locate and inform his family, according to a Saturday morning news release.

Investigators determined that the fatal collision happened sometime during the evening of May 5.

The release described the man as wearing dark clothes, a red hoodie, and a blue backpack.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen him, alive or deceased, between 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 and 6 a.m. on Friday, May 6 to call Indian Head RCMP at 306-695-5200.

