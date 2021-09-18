RCMP investigating death of teenager in Grand Rapids as homicide

Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in Grand Rapids, Man. after a 16-year-old male died on Thursday.

At about 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, RCMP officers were called to a home in Grand Rapids.

RCMP said a 16-year-old male with serious injuries was taken to the community’s nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP said major crime services are leading the investigation with help from the emergency response team, police dog services, and forensic identification section.