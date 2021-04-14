RCMP investigating fatal car crash in Sooke

Sooke RCMP are investigating the death of a driver following a single-vehicle crash along West Coast Road on Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the 7500-block of West Coast Road, according to police.

RCMP say it appears that the vehicle, a grey mid-90s Nissan SUV, was travelling westbound when it crossed through the centre line and oncoming traffic lane, drove off the road, and crashed down a small embankment into a tree.

"Witnesses to the collision immediately attempted lifesaving efforts to the man until they were relieved by first responders," said Sgt. Kevin Shaw of the Sooke RCMP in a release Wednesday.

Paramedics arrived and also performed first aid. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I’m very grateful for the contributions and lifesaving efforts of all involved, witnesses and first responders," said Shaw.

Police say the man, who was from Sooke, was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Investigators with the Sooke RCMP and a collision analyst are investigating the crash. The BC Coroners Service is also conducting its own investigation, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information on the crash, or who may have knowledge of how the car was being driven before the collision, is asked to contact Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.

Police say they are not revealing the identity of the man due to privacy reasons.