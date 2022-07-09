RCMP investigating fatal crash west of Edmonton

One person is dead, and two others are in hospital after a serious collision Saturday evening west of Edmonton.

Emergency crews responded to a crash near the intersection of highways 43 and 33 in Lac Ste. Anne County, just northwest of Onoway, Alta., before 7 p.m.

According to Mounties, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, while two occupants of a car were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst is on scene to assist the investigation, police said.

As of publication, the intersection was blocked, with westbound traffic being reduced to one lane and eastbound lanes unaffected. Police expect traffic to be impacted for several hours.

No further information was available.