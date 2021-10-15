iHeartRadio

RCMP investigating fatal pedestrian crash near Parksville, B.C.

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police are investigating after a pedestrian died following a crash in the Mid-Island on Thursday evening.

The crash occurred around 10:12 p.m. on the Alberni Highway near Fairdowne Road, according to RCMP.

Police say a male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is in its early stages, though police say impairment is not believed to be a factor at this time.

"The investigation is ongoing and causal factors are to be determined," said Cpl. Madonnna Saunderson, Northern District RCMP, in a statement Friday.

