RCMP investigating fatal snowboarding incident at B.C. ski resort
Mounties in B.C.’s North Okanagan are investigating a fatal snowboarding incident that happened at a ski resort near Vernon over the weekend.
According to RCMP, a snowboarder was found unconscious in the Putnam Creek area of SilverStar Mountain Resort around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
In a news release on Monday, officials said it was determined the man was snowboarding in an area of “complex terrain” that was closed at the time due to poor conditions.
The victim, who police said was alone, had fallen into a ravine and was later discovered by a skier who noticed the man’s snowboard sticking out of the snow.
Despite attempts of rescuers to resuscitate the man, police confirmed he was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has since been identified as a 40-year-old Vernon man, but officials will not be releasing his name.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, those who attempted to rescue him, and everyone impacted by this tragedy,” said Const. Chris Terleski of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP in the news release.
RCMP said the B.C. Coroners Service has been notified of the death and will be conducting an investigation.
-
'You never give up,' Alzheimer's Society raising awareness with unique campaignThe Alzheimer Society of Canada hopes to raise awareness and funding with its Quest for Kindness campaign.
-
Omicron's rate of increase could be 'dramatic' as Alta. reports 872 cases of the variantAs more cases of Omicron are identified across Canada, health experts warn the COVID-19 variant could once again push Alberta hospitals to their limits.
-
Masonville LCBO store temporarily closed for 'deep cleaning'The LCBO store at Masonville Place in north London is temporarily closed.
-
Omicron overwhelms MLHU contact tracing so positive cases must warn close contactsYou may have been left in the dark about a recent close contact with COVID-19.
-
Olympic gold medallist Duff Gibson explores the mental side of sport in new bookFrom a young age Duff Gibson was fascinated by the Olympics so imagine his thrill when he won the gold medal in skeleton at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Turin, Italy.
-
Ontario families hit the slopes as ski resorts get back to businessMany kids across Ontario kicked off winter break by hitting the slopes.
-
Alleged car thief startled by vehicle occupantA scary situation ended safely for one North Perth resident after someone tried to steal their car with them inside, according to police.
-
'It's trivializing the lives who so greatly suffered': Outrage continues after Holocaust imagery used in anti-mandate rallyReaction and outrage continues after a weekend rally in Fredericton, N.B. where some of the participates wore and held the Star of David.
-
Chilliwack apartment fire prompts reminder about proper disposal of 'smoking materials'An apartment fire in Chilliwack, B.C., has fire officials reminding residents to properly dispose of their “smoking materials” after use.