RCMP investigating fire at Tignish, P.E.I., home as arson

Police in Prince Edward Island are asking for the public’s help following an arson at a home in Tignish, P.E.I., on Tuesday morning.

West Prince RCMP says during the morning hours of Sept. 21, officers responded to a report of a home damaged by a fire on Maple Street.

Police say the fire occurred earlier Tuesday morning at approximately 3:30 a.m., but was not reported to police immediately. Two individuals were inside the home at the time of the fire but were not injured.

The fire was deemed an arson by the Prince Edward Island Fire Marshals Office. Members of the Forensic Identification Services are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about the fire or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Tignish area early Tuesday morning to contact the West Prince RCMP or Crime Stoppers.