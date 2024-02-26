RCMP investigating firearm incident in Deschambault Lake
RCMP in the community of Deschambault Lake are investigating after a gun was reportedly fired at a home – damaging a window.
Officers were called to a residence in the community at around 7 a.m. Monday morning. Police responded immediately and found a window that appeared to be damaged by a gunshot.
Shortly after the incident, officers were called to the local clinic for a man suffering from serious, but not life threatening, injuries that were consistent with a gunshot wound.
Deschambault Lake RCMP are actively investigating the incidents. According to the detatchment, its preliminary investigation suggests that the incidents are not random and likely connected.
“If subsequent investigation determines an imminent risk to public safety exists, we will notify the public,” an RCMP news release read.
RCMP asks anyone who has any information on the incidents or who witnessed suspicious activity in the community between 6 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 26 to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Deschambault Lake is located about 450 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
-
Alliston Pizza Hut owner takes action against food insecurityFood insecurity is a rising issue across Simcoe County, with many families unable to put a meal on the table, so an Alliston Pizza Hut franchise owner decided to take action to help those unable to pay.
-
-
A Toronto street pole is now covered in LEGO. Here’s whyA mundane street pole in Toronto is getting attention as a community of artists builds a tower of LEGO – five feet and counting – around it.
-
P.E.I. Greens still looking for more time, despite losing opposition status decisionAfter weeks of speculation, the speaker of the Legislative Assembly in P.E.I. ruled the liberal caucus will retain the status of official opposition while the Green party will remain the third party, despite both parties being tied for second place following a recent by-election.
-
New survey finds one third of food charities turn people away due to demandLocal food charities are anticipating a busy year ahead as the demand for support continues to rise.
-
Trillium Line hits another delay, opening pushed back through the summerOC Transpo officials say the north-south Trillium Line could hit yet another delay, with the timeline for opening being potentially extended into the summer.
-
2nd Toronto cop pleads guilty for unlawful arrest of Black U of T student mistaken for suspect, repeatedly stunnedA second cop has pleaded guilty in the case of a young Black man who was detained, Tasered, and had a knee placed on his neck after Toronto police officers mistook him for a suspect in a 2021 robbery investigation.
-
'Tax cap' pitched by Windsor councillor to curb big budgetsWith higher than standard property tax increases in municipalities across Essex County, the province and the country in 2024, one Windsor city councillor believes he has the answer: a property tax cap.
-
Maple syrup season thriving during 'weird' weatherThe sap is flowing quickly at sugar bushes across Ontario.