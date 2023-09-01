RCMP investigating following crash north of Cochrane, Alta.
The RCMP was called to the scene of a serious collision north of Cochrane, Alta., on Thursday night.
Mounties and other emergency crews were called to Highway 22 between Township Roads 283 and 284 around 7:30 p.m.
The scene is about 25 kilometres north of Cochrane on the Cowboy Trail, near the hamlet of Bottrel.
EMS says two vehicles -- a semi and another vehicle -- were involved in what was described as a head-on collision.
The driver of the other vehicle sustained severe injuries and required extrication, EMS says.
That person was flown to hospital in Calgary by STARS in serious, potentially life-threatening condition, EMS says.
The driver of the semi was not hurt.
All lanes are closed on Highway 22 and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
An RCMP traffic investigator was on site Thursday night.
Mounties expected to be working there for several hours.
-
