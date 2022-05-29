RCMP investigating Highway 16 sudden death at Jennifer Heil overpass
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
Mounties continue to investigate a Saturday sudden death on Highway 16 west of Edmonton.
Traffic was rerouted away from the Jennifer Heil overpass for most of Saturday as investigators and the RCMP collision reconstructionist probed the scene.
"RCMP are looking to speak to anyone who was driving in that area between the evening of May 27 and early hours of May 28," police said in a statement Sunday evening.
"If you saw a person in that area, or struck what you believed to be an animal, please contact the Parkland RCMP," police added.
No further information was available from the RCMP.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Parkland detachment at 825-220-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
-
