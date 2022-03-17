RCMP investigating homicide in Lillooet, B.C.

Major crime detectives are investigating a homicide that took place in Lillooet, B.C., earlier this week.

The incident occurred on the evening of March 15, according to a news release from Lillooet RCMP.

Officers from both the RCMP detachment and the Stl'atl'imx Tribal Police Service responded to reports of "a man down" in the 600 block of Main Street, police said. The block is between 6 and 7 avenues and is part of Lillooet's main commercial area.

When they arrived, police found the victim, a man, suffering from serious injuries. He was already receiving treatment from BC Ambulance paramedics, police said.

The man was taken to Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Mounties have not shared the name or age of the victim, nor have they said what they believe caused the injuries that led to his death. Police did say the victim's next of kin has been notified.

"So far, this investigation leads us to believe this was an isolated incident with no elevated risk to the public," said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Lillooet RCMP, in the release.

"The RCMP would like to extend their thoughts to the victim’s family and friends."

B.C. RCMP's major crime unit has taken over the investigation, police said, adding that anyone with information who has not already spoken to police should contact Lillooet RCMP at 250-256-4244.