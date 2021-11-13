RCMP investigating homicide in southern Manitoba, Brandon man in custody
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Danton Unger
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a Brandon man following a fatal stabbing in southern Manitoba on Friday.
Shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday, Mounties were called to a report of a stabbing on Main Road in Oak Lake Beach, a community located about 57 kilometres southwest of Brandon.
When officers arrived, they found a 55-year-old man from the community suffering from what RCMP say were very serious injuries. The man was later declared dead on the scene.
A 27-year-old Brandon man was arrested in Souris, Manitoba shortly after. RCMP did not say if any charges have been laid against the man. He remains in custody.
RCMP Major Crimes Services and Forensic Identification Services are helping with the investigation.
-
Scott Moffatt announces he will not seek new council term in 2022Three-term Ottawa city councillor Scott Moffatt says he will not be seeking re-election in 2022. The 11-year veteran at city hall told CTV News Ottawa the time was right for a new chapter.
-
Male taken to out-of-region hospital after reports of shooting in KitchenerWaterloo regional police are investigating after reports of shots fired in Kitchener Saturday night.
-
Calgarians give food and supplies to homeless on World Kindness DayCalgarians spent two hours handing out food and supplies to the homeless at Olympic Plaza on Saturday.
-
Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex Catholic District School BoardDozens of students in the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board will not be returning to class after the weekend due possible exposure to COVID 19
-
London, Ont. 65th Annual Santa Claus Parade sees large turnoutThe 65th annual Santa Claus was back on London’s city streets, returning to its traditional route
-
New indoor courts for padel open, first in countryA new padel court opened in Calgary Saturday, it’s the first indoor court for the sport in the country.
-
COVID-19 induced surgery times tackled by new cross border businessA new business based in Windsor and Sarnia, Ontario is connecting people waiting for elective surgeries with more timely private-care options
-
Girl, 6, dead after car crashes into tree in EtobicokeA child is without vital signs after a car crashed into a tree in Etobicoke, paramedics say.
-
Toronto car crash leaves woman dead, another seriously injuredTwo people were taken to hospital, one in critical condition, after a car struck a pole on The Queensway.