RCMP investigating human remains found in Oakville, Man.
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
RCMP is investigating after human remains were found at a residence in Oakville, Man.
RCMP in Portage la Prairie, Man., responded to a call regarding the remains at 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday. The remains were found at a home in the community, located 68 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
Mounties attended the scene and confirmed the remains are not historic in nature and secured the scene. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating and the Forensic Identification Unit is attending the location.
RCMP said the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released when it becomes available.
-
Imagine Van Gogh exhibit coming to London, Ont.The art exhibit that has been making headlines -- and maybe filling your social feed -- is set to arrive in London this fall.
-
Lab professionals working 'beyond humanly possible' to process COVID-19 tests in OntarioThe head of an association representing Ontario laboratory workers says its members are putting in long hours and being asked to cancel vacation plans to handle a huge surge in COVID-19 tests.
-
Saskatoon police chief says 2021 saw 'concerning' increase in gun useIn a wide-ranging year-end interview, Saskatoon's police chief said guns are becoming more prevalent in the community.
-
Police say motorist passed emergency vehicle in Temagami, clocked at 150 km/hA 58-year-old driver from Edmonton is facing charges following an incident Dec. 19 in Temagami in which a motorist passed an emergency vehicle that had its lights flashing.
-
U of C and U of L will both start winter classes online amid OmicronThe University of Calgary and University of Lethbridge will be moving winter term classes to start online due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
-
Road closed at Ninth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E. after pedestrian hitRoads are closed in downtown Calgary after a pedestrian was hit by a truck at Ninth Avenue and Macleod Trail S.E.
-
Sooke School District brings in mandatory vaccine requirement for new hiresAfter receiving advice and guidance from several stakeholders over the past few months, the Sooke School District (SD62) board of education has taken a step forward on the issue of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school district employees.
-
Porcupine Health Unit declares COVID-19 outbreaks at two schoolsThe Porcupine Health Unit said Wednesday that a COVID-19 school outbreak has been declared at École publique Renaissance (Pavillon) in Timmins and École publique Passeport Jeunesse (Elementary) in Hearst.
-
McDonald's fries shortage in Japan blamed on shipment delays due to B.C. floodingFlooding in B.C. and its impact on potato imports have led McDonald's to temporarily restrict servings of medium and large orders of fries in Japan.