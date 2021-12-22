RCMP investigating human remains found in Oakville, Man.

RCMP is investigating after human remains were found at a residence in Oakville, Man.

RCMP in Portage la Prairie, Man., responded to a call regarding the remains at 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday. The remains were found at a home in the community, located 68 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Mounties attended the scene and confirmed the remains are not historic in nature and secured the scene. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating and the Forensic Identification Unit is attending the location.

RCMP said the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released when it becomes available.