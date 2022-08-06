RCMP investigating impersonation of police vehicle in Sturgeon County
Police are investigating after a driver was followed for several kilometres by what he believed to be an imitation police vehicle, according to RCMP.
The incident happened on Aug. 4 just after 11 a.m. on Highway 28A near Highway 15 in Sturgeon County.
"The motorist reported a blue Crown Victoria with a substandard paint job, a light bar affixed to the top and alternating lights on the front grill was behind him for several miles," said Fort Saskatchewan RCMP in a news release.
"The motorist was not convinced it was a legitimate police vehicle.”
Anyone who is being followed by what they believe to be an imitation emergency vehicle is asked to continue driving to the nearest police station or call 911, police added.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
-
New film studio coming to the SaultA Toronto area developer and film producer has some big plans for a historic building in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Golfer wins new vehicle after hitting hole in oneA local golfer pulled off the shot of a lifetime when he hit the perfect shot to win a new truck.
-
Windsor researchers develop new nursing program to help prevent burnoutA team of University of Windsor researchers are designing a new program to help graduating nurses cope with the extreme stress in hospital settings.
-
Scavenger hunt: Canadian rock band hides free tickets around VancouverFans of the Arkells can score free tickets to the Canadian rock band's upcoming concert in downtown Vancouver – but they won't last long.
-
'I really like Cree': Day camps teach Indigenous languageThe Newo-Yotina Friendship Centre has launched a pair of day camps to teach an introduction to Cree and Saulteaux languages.
-
Trump says FBI is conducting search of his Mar-a-Lago estateFormer U.S. President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe.
-
This year's Kagawong History Day highlights major Canadian shipwreckAfter a two-year hiatus, Kagawong History Day returns Aug. 11 focusing on Canada’s Empress of Ireland shipwreck.
-
Waterloo region organization aiding Hockey Canada with sexual assault training workshopHockey Canada has turned to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASCWR) for help in training its athletes and staff to end sexual violence.
-
Next phase of Banwell Road construction underwayPhase two of the Banwell Road corridor improvements is officially underway between Palmetto Street and Mulberry Drive.