RCMP investigating Leaf Rapids home invasion, arson

Mounties in Leaf Rapids are investigating after home invaders set fire to a residence Wednesday.

RCMP say the incident happened August 2, just after 6 a.m. when they received a call reporting three or four suspects entering a house, causing damage, and lighting it on fire.

Mounties began an investigation and identified the suspects involved.

They arrested a 31-year-old man from Leaf Rapids who was found nearby. He remains behind bars.

He has been charged with arson, breaking and entering, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, among other things.

The investigation continues.