The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating a homicide in Sayward, a village located in northern Vancouver Island.

Sayward RCMP say they were first called to a home in the 900-block of Frenchman Road on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He later died of his wounds, say police.

A Sayward man was briefly taken into custody by RCMP, but has since been released.

The VIIMCU is now leading the homicide investigation, alongside Sayward RCMP and the integrated forensic identification services. Mounties say the BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

“Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there are no ongoing public safety concerns,” said Staff-Sgt. Kurt Bosnell of the VIIMCU in a release Monday. “The investigation is in its early stages.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.