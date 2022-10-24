RCMP investigating murder on Sask. First Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating a murder that took place on The Key First Nation, Sask., early Sunday morning.
Kamsack RCMP received a report of a firearms discharge at a home around 5 a.m. on Sunday, according to a release from Sask. RCMP.
Officers found an injured man in the residence but he was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene.
The 51-year-old man was from The Key First Nation and his family has been notified of his death. Police described the death as “suspicious.”
RCMP said at this time, they are not releasing the victim’s name.
Initial investigation was done by Kamsack RCMP, Yorkton RCMP Forensic Identification Services, RCMP Historical Crimes Unit and the Regina Provincial RCMP General Investigation Section but was taken over by Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit.
Anyone who has any information that would assist in the investigation are asked to contact Kamsack RCMP at 306-542-5560, your local police service, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.
-
Premier Smith calls on Calgary council, Flames to work toward new arenaPremier Danielle Smith says Calgary needs a new 'world class event centre arena' and the time to commence with the project is 'now.'
-
'One tough hockey player': McDavid OK after scary crash into the goalpostA quiet fell over the crowd at Rogers Place Monday. The Edmonton Oilers captain was down on the ice, his face buried in his gloved hands.
-
The Boathouse redevelopment inches closerThe proposed redevelopment of the Boathouse in the heart of Victoria Park is one step closer to fruition after a heritage application submission.
-
Police looking for items linked to ongoing homicide investigationBrantford Police Service investigators are seeking help from the public to locate items associated with a recent, ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Nova Scotia man’s murder added to crime reward programThe homicide of Donald (Donny) Derrick Lohnes has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program on the second anniversary of his murder.
-
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over weekend, wastewater signal downWastewater monitoring has shown a significant decline in the viral signal in the past two weeks.
-
N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations remain stableNew Brunswick is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.
-
Assault victim dies after being released from hospital, second-degree murder charge laid: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old man died two days after being released from hospital following an assault.
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1Until then it’s a park without a name.