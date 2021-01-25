Swan River RCMP are warning the public about a break-in at the Kenville Post Office.

On Jan. 23, at around 11:50 a.m., RCMP said the post office was broken into. Several parcels were ripped open and had items taken from them.

RCMP are looking to talk with people who now have items missing or if their mail was gone through.

If anyone has information on the break-in or has been affected by the incident, they are asked to Swan River RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Kenville is located 511 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.