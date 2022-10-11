RCMP investigating racist graffiti on Kelowna school
Racist graffiti was spray-painted onto a Kelowna school over the long weekend, according to local Mounties.
The RCMP, in a news release, said the detachment has launched an investigation into the incident at Dr. Knox Middle School, calling what happened a "form of hate crime and mischief."
The statement from police described the graffiti as containing "several racist remarks," swastikas, and the "N" word. It also mentioned use of the "F" word.
"It’s disturbing to see this kind of hate,” said spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera of the Kelowna RCMP. "There is no place in Kelowna for this lack of humanity and our investigators are working with the school to track down and identity those responsible."
Authorities say they were notified about the graffiti Sunday, but did not say when it is thought to have been done. It will be painted over by the time students return from the Thanksgiving break, poilice said.
Anyone who has information, including those who live nearby and have home security cameras is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP and quote file number 2022-63798.
