RCMP investigating racist, hateful graffiti appearing in Sidney, B.C.
Warning: This story contains graphic photos.
Investigators with Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are looking into "ongoing incidents" of racist graffiti appearing in the Sidney area.
The graffiti includes racist and anti-LGBTQ messages, as well as swastikas and depictions of sexual images, according to police.
"I am appalled by some of the vile and racist comments that I have seen spray painted on our local buildings," said Cpl. Andres Sanchez of the Sidney North Saanich RCMP.
"There is a difference between street art and the blatant defacing of property in a malicious way," he said. "These acts do not represent the values our community holds toward any group."
Mounties say they believe several people are involved with the graffiti, and are asking community members to help identify who may be responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.
-
Sudbury’s health unit says STI testing is vital even during the pandemicPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is urging people to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) even though accessing services during the pandemic has not been easy.
-
Edmonton’s homeless population has doubled since the pandemic, city saysThree thousand people are living on the streets of Edmonton, city officials say. That number has doubled since before the pandemic. City council has approved nearly $2 million in funding for one social agency, but officials say it won’t be enough.
-
Trial underway for B.C. caregiver charged with criminal negligence in woman’s deathA trial is now underway for a B.C. woman charged with criminal negligence in connection with the death of a woman with Down syndrome who was in her care.
-
-
Organizers of Camp Hope to meet with province to discuss homelessnessThe provincial government has agreed to meet with the organizers of last year’s Camp Hope as a few tents pop up again in Regina parks.
-
New report wants changes to classifying dangerous dogs; proposes allowing urban chicken flocksThe city is looking at changing how it deals with dangerous dogs.
-
B.C. government quietly tables changes to the way drivers fight traffic ticketsAnyone who receives a traffic ticket in British Columbia is entitled to fight it in court, but the way that happens could look very different if the province pushes through a new bill tabled at the end of last month.
-
Northern College will help Ukrainian refugees who want to continue their studiesNorthern College, already no stranger to welcoming foreign students, has a plan in place to welcome at least 10 Ukrainian students.
-
Updated law would let B.C. buy land around transportation hubs for housing, servicesThe British Columbia government is making changes that would allow for the purchase of land along transportation hubs for housing, schools, commercial services and other mixed-use development.