RCMP investigating reports of shooting in Coquitlam neighbourhood
Mounties are investigating reports of a possible shooting in a residential area of Coquitlam, but it's unclear whether anyone was hurt.
Coquitlam RCMP said officers were called to Lodge Drive near Shaughnessy Street shortly before noon Tuesday, and took one person into custody.
"Coquitlam RCMP is on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident but at this time there is no risk to the public," the detachment said in a news release.
While witnesses have reported hearing gunshots, authorities told CTV News they were still working to confirm whether any firearms were used during the incident.
Coquitlam RCMP asked the public to avoid the area while investigators remain on scene.
One social media user wrote there had been a shooting in their family’s housing complex.
"RCMP put my daughter's school in 'Hold and Secure,' had a helicopter overhead and were telling everyone to stay inside. My wife heard the gunshots," wrote Twitter user JD in Coquitlam.
Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.
-
Thousands show support for Pierre Poilievre in SaskatoonConservative Party leadership hopeful Pierre Poilievre made a campaign stop in Saskatoon on Tuesday night.
-
Transit supervisor’s car stolen after suspect tried to take control of MiWay bus in Mississauga: policeOne person is facing charges after a passenger allegedly tried to take control of a MiWay bus in Mississauga and then made off in a transit supervisor’s vehicle.
-
Mike Smith pulled as Oilers lose wild Game 1 in ColoradoCale Makar had a goal and three assists as the Colorado Avalanche dominated early and hung on late to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 of the Western Conference final Tuesday.
-
One-stop shopping for job seekers in Greater SudburyWorkforce Planning for Sudbury and Manitoulin is making things easier for those on the job by launching a new addition to its website that lists opportunities in one place.
-
Beloved Vancouver businessman and philanthropist Joe Segal dead at 97It's a sad day for family, friends and admirers of self-made billionaire Joe Segal, who died at age 97.
-
Chelsea Poorman's family urges people to stop tearing down posters requesting informationChelsea Poorman’s family is pleading with Shaughnessy residents to stop tearing down posters asking people to come forward with information about what happened to the young Indigenous woman.
-
'You name it, it's out there': 250 tonnes of flood debris pulled from B.C. riversFour broken bridges, 11 battered buildings and 72 vehicles. These are just some of the items among the debris pulled from B.C. rivers and waterways since the devastating floods last November.
-
-
Homicide victim remembered Tuesday; More calls to better protect Indigenous women and girlsThe Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak is offering condolences to the family of a woman who was killed over the weekend, the same day a vigil was held to remember her.